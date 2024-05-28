Russian attack on residential area in Donetsk Oblast town kills couple, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops dropped three guided aerial bombs on a residential area in the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on May 28, killing at least two people and injuring three, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Toretsk, which is located less than eight kilometers (five miles) from the front line, had a population of around 31,000 before the start of the full-scale invasion.

The Russian attack reportedly partially destroyed two apartment buildings and a local enterprise.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on May 28, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on May 28, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

A resident of Toretsk and his wife were killed, the prosecutors said. Three other women, aged 24, 53 and 63, reportedly suffered injuries and were hospitalized.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Russian forces dropped a 1.5 ton aerial bomb on the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast earlier in the day, injuring seven people, including a child, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.