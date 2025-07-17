Become a member
News Feed

At least 4 killed, 48 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
At least 4 killed, 48 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day
Firefighters battle flames after a Russian strike in Dnipro, Ukraine July 16, 2025. (Serhii Lysak / Telegram)

Russian attacks across several Ukrainian regions over the past day left at least four people killed and 48 others injured, regional authorities reported on July 17.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched 64 drones overnight, mostly Shahed-type drones. Air defenses shot down 36 of them, primarily in northern and eastern Ukraine. Five decoy drones were jammed or lost contact due to electronic warfare.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak said that massive drone strikes targeted the city of Dnipro, where one person was killed and five were injured. Fires broke out and several enterprises were damaged.

In the Nikopol district, five more people were wounded as Russia used FPV (first-person-view) drones and Grad rocket systems. Additional infrastructure was damaged in the Synelnykove district. In total, 10 people were injured in the oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that three people were killed, two in Dobropillia and one in Zarichne, while 29 others were injured. Russian attacks damaged hundreds of houses, shops, and cars, with significant destruction reported in Dobropillia.

In Kherson Oblast, three people were wounded as Russia shelled numerous towns and villages throughout the day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Ten houses and several civilian vehicles were damaged, including in the city of Kherson and Bilozerka.

In the morning, Russian artillery struck the village of Bilozerka, wounding one more person.

In Kharkiv Oblast, five people were injured in Russian strikes using a range of weapons, including guided bombs, rockets, Shahed drones, and FPV drones, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Civilian infrastructure was hit in the Kupiansk and Izium districts, including houses, vehicles, and a fire station.

Latvian prime minister on Trump's NATO deal and new Russia sanctions
The Kyiv Independent's Deputy Chief Editor Oleksiy Sorokin spoke with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa during her visit to Kyiv on July 15, following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of his deal with NATO to arm Ukraine and his threat to impose severe sanctions on Russia if it doesn't reach a peace deal with Ukraine within the next 50 days.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Article image

WarRussiaUkraineRussian attackDrone attackMissile attackCivilian casualties
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

