Russian attack on Kherson injures 5 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an attack against the central part of the southern city of Kherson on July 2, injuring at least five residents, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Two of the victims – a 52-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman – are currently in doctors' care, Prokudin said.

An 80-year-old man was also hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to his chest, right hand, and left foot, said Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration.

Multiple residential buildings in the western Korabelnyi district were damaged in the attack, Mrochko reported.

Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River have been subjected to near-daily Russian strikes since Ukraine liberated the area in November 2022, and Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank.

Just over the past day, Russian attacks injured nine people in Kherson Oblast, Prokudin said in his morning report on July 2.