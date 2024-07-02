Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kherson, Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russian attack on Kherson injures 5 civilians

by Martin Fornusek July 2, 2024 12:30 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Kherson on July 2, 2024. (Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia launched an attack against the central part of the southern city of Kherson on July 2, injuring at least five residents, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Two of the victims – a 52-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman – are currently in doctors' care, Prokudin said.

An 80-year-old man was also hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to his chest, right hand, and left foot, said Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration.

Multiple residential buildings in the western Korabelnyi district were damaged in the attack, Mrochko reported.

Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River have been subjected to near-daily Russian strikes since Ukraine liberated the area in November 2022, and Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank.

Just over the past day, Russian attacks injured nine people in Kherson Oblast, Prokudin said in his morning report on July 2.

Ukraine war latest: Russian casualties six times larger than those of Ukraine, Zelensky says
Key developments on July 1: * Zelensky says Russian casualties six times larger than those of Ukraine * Russia attempting new ways to attack Kyiv, military says * Document reveals why Russia keeps accidentally bombing itself, WP reports * Source: Ukrainian cyberattack leaves at least 250,000 co…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:42 PM

EU introduces 'emergency brake' on eggs, sugar imports from Ukraine.

According to the newly implemented rules, an emergency brake can be applied to imports of eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey. The measure will be automatically triggered if import volumes reach the average yearly imports recorded between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:03 AM

Ukraine-born Congresswoman Spartz charged with weapons violation.

"Last Friday, Representative (Victoria) Spartz accidentally carried an empty handgun in her suitcase with no magazine or bullets, which she did not realize was in the pocket of her suitcase, while going through security at Dulles airport," a spokesperson for the congresswoman told NBC News.
11:50 PM

1 killed, 7 injured after Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops attacked the village of Komar in the Volnovakha district and the towns of Selydove and Ukrainsk in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast on July 1, killing one person and injuring seven others, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor Office reported.
10:07 PM

Ukrenergo: Energy situation in Ukraine expected to improve in August.

The strain on the country's energy infrastructure will be alleviated after repairs at some nuclear power units are completed, which will provide more available capacity, while changes in the weather are also expected to help, according to Kudrytskyi, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, said on July 1.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.