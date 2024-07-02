Skip to content
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 4, injure 42 over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 2, 2024 10:30 AM 2 min read
A police medic near a building damaged in Russian attacks on July 1-2, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least four people and injured at least 42, regional authorities said on July 2.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed four people and injured 27, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Two civilians were reportedly killed in the town of Ukrainsk, and two others in Novodmytrivka and Selydove.

Thirteen people were also injured in Ukrainsk, four in Novodmytrivka, three in Selydove, three in Sukha Balka, and one in Niu-York, Kurakhivka, Komar, and Zarichne each, according to the governor.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian strike against the town of Pivdenne on the evening of July 1 injured four people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

An attack against a wheat field near the village of Karasivka resulted in a fire, with Syniehubov calling it a purposeful attempt to destroy the harvest.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day resulted in nine people injured, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A school, a kindergarten, a medical institution, a church, a farm, and other buildings were hit.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two women were injured in Russian attacks against the Vasylivka and Polohy districts, the regional military administration reported.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
