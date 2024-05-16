Skip to content
Russian attack on Kherson injures 2

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 16, 2024 8:34 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian forces shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring two people, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on May 16.

The first victim, a woman aged 54, reportedly suffered a severe contusion and brain injuries. Paramedics treated her injuries on the spot. Another man, 52, suffered explosive injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Korabelnyi is an administrative district of the city of Kherson and is often a target of Russian shelling due to its proximity to the front line.

More than a year after Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro in November 2022, Russia continued to heavily attack Kherson and its surroundings with artillery, tanks, drones, and air bombs – putting civilians in severe danger.

Over the past 24 hours, one person was killed, and four others were injured after projectiles exploded in the Beryslav district. Three people were reportedly hospitalized.

Earlier this week, Russian forces carried out an airstrike against central Kherson, injuring at least 19 people.

Russian attacks on Kherson, Donetsk oblasts kill 1, injure 9
Russian troops attacked the village of Mykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast and the Beryslav district in Kherson Oblast on May 16, killing one person and injuring nine, according to the prosecutors.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
