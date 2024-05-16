Russian attacks on Kherson, Donetsk oblasts kill 1, injure 9

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the village of Mykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast and the Beryslav district in Kherson Oblast on May 16, killing one person and injuring nine, according to prosecutors.

Settlements in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line.

Russian forces reportedly attacked Mykhailivka in the Pokrovsk disctrict with Smerch multiple launch rocket systems, injuring three women and two men.

A strike hit the territory of a local enterprise, damaging an administrative building and a car, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.

A Russian attack on one of the settlements in the Beryslav district reportedly damaged residential buildings and vehicles.

One person was killed, and four others were injured after projectiles exploded, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said, citing preliminarily information. Three people were reportedly hospitalized.