News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Edit post

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills man

by Kateryna Hodunova April 20, 2024 5:52 PM 1 min read
A road sign that reads “Dnipropetrovsk Oblast” on June 21, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the Dnipro district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 20, killing a 54-year-old man, local governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to Lysak, the man was killed while he was repairing a car near the scene of the attack.

The Russian strike also caused a fire, but emergency services extinguished it as of 4:35 p.m. local time.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is regularly the target of Russian attacks on civilians.

Russian troops on April 19 carried out a missile attack, hitting the regional center of Dnipro and the Synelnykove district.

The rescue operations in Dnipro ended the next day, with three killed and 24 injured. The five-story building and the railway station in the city's downtown were partially destroyed.

In the Synelnykove district, a total of five, including an 8-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were killed, and 10 others were injured due to the recent strike.

Zelensky visits Dnipro after Russian strike, calls for air defenses from partners
“When Ukraine appeals to partners for air defense systems that they have - in warehouses, in storage bases, but that are needed here, right here, to protect lives - we are talking about a true alliance,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

