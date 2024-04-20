Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the Dnipro district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 20, killing a 54-year-old man, local governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to Lysak, the man was killed while he was repairing a car near the scene of the attack.

The Russian strike also caused a fire, but emergency services extinguished it as of 4:35 p.m. local time.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is regularly the target of Russian attacks on civilians.

Russian troops on April 19 carried out a missile attack, hitting the regional center of Dnipro and the Synelnykove district.

The rescue operations in Dnipro ended the next day, with three killed and 24 injured. The five-story building and the railway station in the city's downtown were partially destroyed.

In the Synelnykove district, a total of five, including an 8-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were killed, and 10 others were injured due to the recent strike.