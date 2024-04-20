Prosecutor's Office: At least 545 children have been killed since beginning of full-scale invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 1,843 children have been killed or injured since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office reported on April 20.

According to the prosecutors' calculations, at least 545 have been killed, and 1,298 children have suffered injuries of varying severity.

Most of the casualties among children, 529, were reported in Donetsk Oblast.

Another 346 cases were confirmed in Kharkiv Oblast, 150 in Kherson Oblast, 135 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 130 in Kyiv Oblast, 108 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and 104 in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Over the past day, an 8-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were killed due to a missile attack on the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. A 6-year-old boy was also reported to have been hospitalized with severe injuries.

On April 19, Russian troops attacked the village of Solonchaky in Mykolaiv Oblast as well. The artillery shelling wounded a 14-year-old boy.

Russia's war of aggression has taken a staggering toll on Ukraine's civilian population.

The U.N. said on April 10 that it had recorded almost 11,000 civilians killed and over 20,500 injured. The real number is likely higher, as Russia prevents international monitoring in the occupied areas that suffered the heaviest destruction, like Mariupol.