Prosecutor's Office: At least 545 children have been killed since beginning of full-scale invasion

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 20, 2024 3:41 PM 2 min read
An improvised memorial in honor of the children who died as a result of the Russian drone attack is displayed on March 5, 2024 in Odesa, Ukraine. (Tanya Dzafarowa/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 1,843 children have been killed or injured since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office reported on April 20.

According to the prosecutors' calculations, at least 545 have been killed, and 1,298 children have suffered injuries of varying severity.

Most of the casualties among children, 529, were reported in Donetsk Oblast.

Another 346 cases were confirmed in Kharkiv Oblast, 150 in Kherson Oblast, 135 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 130 in Kyiv Oblast, 108 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and 104 in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Over the past day, an 8-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were killed due to a missile attack on the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. A 6-year-old boy was also reported to have been hospitalized with severe injuries.

On April 19, Russian troops attacked the village of Solonchaky in Mykolaiv Oblast as well. The artillery shelling wounded a 14-year-old boy.

Russia's war of aggression has taken a staggering toll on Ukraine's civilian population.

The U.N. said on April 10 that it had recorded almost 11,000 civilians killed and over 20,500 injured. The real number is likely higher, as Russia prevents international monitoring in the occupied areas that suffered the heaviest destruction, like Mariupol.

‘Why does everyone have 2 legs but me?’ Children learn to live with prosthetics after being injured by Russia’s war
Eleven-year-old Oleksandr Reshetniak from Kharkiv Oblast still vividly remembers holding the stump of his torn-off leg, trying to stop the bleeding. On Jan. 17, Oleksandr and his 13-year-old cousin Alina were heading to a grocery store in his native village of Malyi Burluk, near Kupiansk, in the ea…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:26 PM

Senate Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on April 19 that Senate Democrats will support House Speaker Mike Johnson's series of bills that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other priorities if they pass the House.
10:01 PM

Russian attack on Kherson kills 80-year-old woman.

In a post on Telegram, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, said the victim was walking the streets when she was hit in an attack launched from the occupied east bank of Kherson.
