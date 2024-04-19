Zelensky visits Dnipro after Russian strike, calls for air defenses from partners

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine needs concrete decisions from its partners on air defenses, not only discussions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 19 in Dnipro following a Russian missile attack.

Russia launched a missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast earlier today, killing at least eight people, including three in Dnipro, and injuring at least 35. A railway station, residential buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were hit.

Escalating Russian strikes and resulting civilian casualties underscore Ukraine's dire need for additional air defenses.

"When Ukraine appeals to partners for air defense systems that they have - in warehouses, in storage bases, but that are needed here, right here, to protect lives - we are talking about a true alliance," Zelensky said.

"And here in Ukraine, we appreciate the efforts of every leader, every state that is really active, really committed to fulfilling their promises and trying to increase the capabilities of our air shield."

From Dnipro, Zelensky addressed the online session of the NATO-Ukraine Council, with air defense assistance as the key point of the agenda.

Following the council meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the allies have pledged to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. Zelensky noted that Ukraine needs a minimum of seven Patriot systems, which would "save many lives."

"This year cannot be just a year of further discussions. Everything is quite specific now. Ukraine needs air defense, and the partners can help with it," the president added.

Germany was one of the first to heed Ukraine's call and pledged an additional Patriot air defense system, along with ammunition. Earlier on Apr 19, the Netherlands said it had allocated around $210 million for air defense and artillery ammunition for Kyiv.

"I am grateful to everyone who is with Ukraine, with our people and with our defense now," Zelensky said.

"Please, take care of your neighbors when it's needed. Take care of our Ukraine and spread the truth in the world by all means. The truth is that the world can do it."