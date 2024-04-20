Rescue operations end in Dnipro with 3 killed, 24 injured after Russian missile attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Search and rescue operations at the sites of a Russian missile attack on Dnipro concluded on April 20, the State Emergency Service said.

The attack reportedly killed three people, including two women and a man, and wounded 24 others.

Russian troops struck downtown Dnipro on the morning of April 19, partially destroying a five-story building and damaging the railway station, authorities reported. First responders rescued 12 people, according to the report.

Houses and infrastructure were also hit in the Synelnykove district and the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

A total of eight people, including an eight-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were killed, and 34 others were injured in Russian attacks on the region on April 19, the State Emergency Service reported.

Escalating Russian strikes and resulting civilian casualties underscore Ukraine's dire need for additional air defense systems.

Speaking after the strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv needs concrete decisions from its partners on air defense, not only discussions.