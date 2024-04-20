Skip to content
Rescue operations end in Dnipro with 3 killed, 24 injured after Russian missile attack

by Kateryna Denisova April 20, 2024 10:05 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attack on the city of Dnipro on April 19, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Search and rescue operations at the sites of a Russian missile attack on Dnipro concluded on April 20, the State Emergency Service said.

The attack reportedly killed three people, including two women and a man, and wounded 24 others.

Russian troops struck downtown Dnipro on the morning of April 19, partially destroying a five-story building and damaging the railway station, authorities reported. First responders rescued 12 people, according to the report.

Houses and infrastructure were also hit in the Synelnykove district and the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

A total of eight people, including an eight-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were killed, and 34 others were injured in Russian attacks on the region on April 19, the State Emergency Service reported.

Escalating Russian strikes and resulting civilian casualties underscore Ukraine's dire need for additional air defense systems.

Speaking after the strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv needs concrete decisions from its partners on air defense, not only discussions.

UN rep condemns Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, issued a statement condemning the Russian military’s April 19 attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran

Author: Kateryna Denisova
10:26 PM

Senate Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on April 19 that Senate Democrats will support House Speaker Mike Johnson's series of bills that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other priorities if they pass the House.
10:01 PM

Russian attack on Kherson kills 80-year-old woman.

In a post on Telegram, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, said the victim was walking the streets when she was hit in an attack launched from the occupied east bank of Kherson.
7:20 PM

Netherlands allocates over $210 million for ammunition for Ukraine.

Specifically, the country is devoting 150 million euros ($160 million) to Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defence initiative. The Netherlands has also allocated 60 million euros ($64 million) for the purchase of short-range air defense hardware, for example, to combat Russian drones.
