Russian attack in Kherson Oblast kills woman, injures son

Russian forces attacked the village of Tokarivka in Kherson Oblast, killing a woman and injuring a man, her son, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 10.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River, such as Tokarivka, in November 2022. Russia occupies the other side of the bank, and its army frequently carries out indiscriminate attacks on civilians across the river.

The woman was 68 years old, while the man is 43 years old, according to Prokudin. He had an explosive injury and an abdominal wound, and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

"Doctors continue to fight for his life," Prokudin said.

The day before, a woman was wounded in a Russian airstrike on Beryslav, 35 kilometers (22 miles) east of Tokarivka.