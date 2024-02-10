Skip to content
Russian attack in Kherson Oblast kills woman, injures son

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2024 10:29 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the village of Tokarivka in Kherson Oblast, killing a woman and injuring a man, her son, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 10.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River, such as Tokarivka, in November 2022. Russia occupies the other side of the bank, and its army frequently carries out indiscriminate attacks on civilians across the river.

The woman was 68 years old, while the man is 43 years old, according to Prokudin. He had an explosive injury and an abdominal wound, and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

"Doctors continue to fight for his life," Prokudin said.  

The day before, a woman was wounded in a Russian airstrike on Beryslav, 35 kilometers (22 miles) east of Tokarivka.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
