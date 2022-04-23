Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Hot topic, National, Airstrike, Odesa, War
Edit post

Russian airstrike kills 8 people in Odesa, including 3-month-old (UPDATED)

by Alexander Query April 23, 2022 7:48 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least two Russian missiles hit a military facility and a residential building in the southern city of Odesa on April 23, killing at least eight people, including a three-month-old baby, and injuring at least 18 people. One of the victims burned in his car parked near the building that was hit.

Two more missiles were shot down by air defense forces. The debris from one of them hit another residential building.

The number of casualties is likely to increase, according to Andriy Yermak, president’s chief of staff.

Odesa airstrike building
A residential building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, seen after it was hit by a Russian missile on April 23. (Odesa City Council)

The main attack destroyed at least four stories in a 16-story residential building in Arkadia, a popular residential area of Odesa. An unknown number of victims may remain under the rubble, and rescuers from the State Emergency Service are working on the site.

The missiles were launched by a Russian bomber Tu-95 coming from the Caspian Sea, according to Ukraine's military.

Speaking at a press conference later in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia fired seven missiles at Odesa on April 23, including two that were intercepted.

A residential building was hit by a Russian missile in Odesa on April 23. (State Emergency Service)

Odesa has been targeted before, but it's the first time a residential building was hit.

The airstrike hit the city during the Orthodox Easter weekend. The Security Service called on April 23 for Ukrainians to stay home during Easter festivities over threats of Russian attacks that authorities feared can target churchgoers.

"Nothing is sacred (for them)," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

The attack destroyed several cars in the yard of a residential building. (Odesa City Council)

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Russia to be designated a state sponsor of terrorism and "treated accordingly," meaning "no business, no contacts, no cultural projects."

"We need a wall between civilization and barbarians striking peaceful cities with missiles," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on April 23.

Alexander Query
Alexander Query
Reporter
Alexander Query is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the former business editor at the Kyiv Post. He worked as a TV correspondent and an anchorman at UATV in Ukraine, and received a BA in modern literature from La Sorbonne, in Paris.Read more
Comments

