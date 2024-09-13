Russian airstrike in Sumy Oblast kills 2, injures 6, including child

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian airstrike against the village of Yampil in Sumy Oblast on the morning of Sept. 13 killed two civilians and injured six, including a 4-year-old child, regional authorities reported.

Russia has intensified strikes against Sumy Oblast, a northeastern region lying at Ukraine's border with Russia, since Kyiv launched a cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast.

Four explosions were recorded at around 9 a.m. local time as Russian aircraft dropped KAB bombs on civilian infrastructure.

The aftermath of a Russian airstrike against Yampil, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 13, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)

Multi-story buildings and a hospital were damaged in the attack, which also disrupted the energy supply.

The fatalities included a 60-year-old man who was killed while driving his car through the village and a 54-year-old man who died later in the hospital, prosecutors said.

"All relevant services are working on the spot," the regional military administration said.

Yampil, with a pre-war population of over 4,000, lies roughly 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Russian border and around 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the regional center, Sumy.

Ukrainian authorities have mandated evacuations from a number of border settlements in Sumy Oblast amid intensifying Russian cross-border attacks.