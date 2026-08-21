Russian aircraft suspected of violating Finnish airspace, officials say

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian aircraft is suspected of violating Finland’s airspace over the western Gulf of Finland, the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Aug. 20.

The report follows an uptick in Russian military flights near NATO's eastern border, which NATO countries describe as "provocations" and acts of aggression meant to test the country's air defenses.

Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said that an investigation is underway following the alleged incident over the Baltic Sea. The Finnish Border Guard is leading the investigation and says it will release more information as the investigation progresses.

No information was immediately released on the aircraft type, duration, or flight path.

A previous suspected Russian violation occurred on May 27, when a Russian military aircraft was suspected of entering Finnish airspace off Porkkala while avoiding thunderstorms. Finland’s Air Force conducted an operational flight in response.

NATO countries regularly dispatch fighter jets in response to suspicious Russian military activity. The suspected incursion comes amid a series of recent drone incidents along NATO’s eastern flank.

Earlier in the day on Aug. 20, Romania deployed F-16 fighter jets against an explosive-laden naval drone near the Neptun Deep gas project in the Black Sea. Romanian President Nicusor Dan blamed Russia for the incident, describing the broader pattern as hybrid warfare.

Days earlier on Aug. 16, a NATO fighter shot down a drone in Romanian airspace after it entered from the direction of Moldova.