Donetsk Oblast, Lyman, Ukraine
Russian 250-kilogram guided bombs injure at least 5 in Donetsk Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova July 15, 2024 8:48 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russia's attack on the town of Lyman on July 15, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian troops attacked the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast with two 250-kilogram (551 lb) guided aerial bombs on July 15, injuring at least five people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The attack damaged three stores, an infrastructure facility and a house, according to the governor. People aged between 27 and 50 are among the injured, he added.

Lyman is located in the eastern sector where Russian troops are trying to advance, with three attacks during the day, Ukraine's General Staff said in its latest update. One battle is still ongoing.

The aftermath of Russia's attack on the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast on July 15, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
The aftermath of Russia's attack on the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast on July 15, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

One person was killed, and at least 11 others injured in the region over the past day, Filashkin said.

Russia’s advance toward key eastern highway threatens Ukraine’s grip of Donetsk Oblast
Outgunned and outmanned, Ukrainian soldiers struggling to hold the front line in a brutal, months-long Russian siege of Chasiv Yar are increasingly worried about their army’s ability to protect their rear. If key supply lines from the west are cut off and if troops to their south are overrun, they
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Most popular

News Feed

9:36 PM

US prohibits Ukraine from strikes deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an interview with the Voice of America.
7:30 PM

Spain says 10 more Leopard 2 tanks en route to Ukraine.

The tanks were repaired, maintained and tested at the Santa Barbara Sistemas manufacturer in the province of Seville, according to the statement. With this batch, the total number of Leopard 2A4 tanks handed over from Spain to Ukraine has reached 20.
6:34 PM

Zelensky says he 'is not afraid' of Trump's potential presidency.

Ukraine has bipartisan support and will develop relations with Washington regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists. "If Donald Trump becomes president, we will work. I am not afraid of this," Zelensky said.
5:52 PM

Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine's navy says.

The vessel's designation was Project 1135, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told the Kyiv Independent. This patrol ship is not a carrier of cruise missiles, which Russia is using to attack Ukraine, but is equipped with the other weapons, he added.
12:24 PM

Georgian volunteer fighter reportedly killed in Ukraine.

In comments to The Kyiv Independent in February, the Georgian Legion, one of the leading groups of Georgian volunteer fighters, said that at least 59 Georgian fighters had been killed in battle since the beginning of the full-scale war.
10:05 AM

Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack against occupied Crimea.

Razvozhayev claimed at 4:10 a.m. local time that Russian defenses shot at least one drone over Cape Fiolent on Crimea's southern coast. The attack ended at around 6 a.m., resulting in damage after a drone fragment fell on a house but leaving no casualties, he added.
