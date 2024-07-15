Russian 250-kilogram guided bombs injure at least 5 in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast with two 250-kilogram (551 lb) guided aerial bombs on July 15, injuring at least five people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The attack damaged three stores, an infrastructure facility and a house, according to the governor. People aged between 27 and 50 are among the injured, he added.

Lyman is located in the eastern sector where Russian troops are trying to advance, with three attacks during the day, Ukraine's General Staff said in its latest update. One battle is still ongoing.

The aftermath of Russia's attack on the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast on July 15, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram) The aftermath of Russia's attack on the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast on July 15, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

One person was killed, and at least 11 others injured in the region over the past day, Filashkin said.