Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 24 over past day

Russian attacks have killed at least one civilian and injured at least 24 others in Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on July 15.

Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy oblasts.

Russian troops attacked Lyman and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast on July 14, killing one person and injuring at least 10, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. One more person was injured in Zalizne.

In Kherson Oblast, authorities reported that eight people were injured in attacks over the course of the day.

A Russian double-tap attack on the outskirts of the city of Kherson left one firefighter injured.

The initial round of shelling caused a fire at a warehouse, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service. When emergency workers arrived at the scene, Russian forces struck again, forcing firefighters to withdraw. One of the firefighters suffered contusions.

On the same day, a 37-year-old man in Kherson was injured when a drone struck a civilian vehicle, the regional military administration reported.

Elsewhere in the region, a 56-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman in the town of Stanislav were hospitalized due to injuries sustained in another Russian attack, the regional military administration said.

An attack in the village of Novovorontovka also injured two men, who were both hospitalized, according to the administration.

A 55-year-old man in Bilozerka was hospitalized due to a blast injury, and a resident of Dniprovske was taken to the hospital after sustaining a neck injury in an attack.

Russian forces dropped guided aerial bombs on the village of Bohuslavka in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 21-year-old civilian, the State Emergency Service reported.

In Sumy Oblast, the regional Prosecutor's Office reported that attacks on the border town of Bilopillia injured two 54-year-old men and damaged a high-rise building, homes, garages, and a power line.

Drone and artillery attacks in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured two people, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The attacks damaged 14 houses, three farm buildings, two power lines, and an industrial facility.

Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.