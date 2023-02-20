Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutor General: Russia uses sexual violence as weapon in its war against Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2023 5:38 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

“Russia uses sexual violence as a weapon of war. We record such cases wherever the Russian military is stationed,” Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said during the meeting with UK’s MP Alicia Kearns in Munich.

The two discussed ways to bring criminals to justice and compensate for damages at the expense of Russia.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported that the Russian military has committed 70,490 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out war.

Justice ministers from around the world will meet in London in March in support of the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, the U.K. Justice Ministry announced in a statement on Jan. 7.

UK’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and the Minister of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius will host the meeting at Lancaster House.

Civilian investigators collect evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.