Russia used new 'Oreshnik' intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine, Putin says

Editor's note: This story is being updated

Russia tested its new intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Oreshnik, in a strike on Dnipro on Nov. 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city earlier in the day, reportedly using a conventional intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed the type of missile used in the strike.

Putin claimed Ukraine targeted facilities in Russia’s Kursk and Bryansk oblasts with long-range ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles on Nov. 19 and 20. In response, Russian forces launched a combined attack on a defense industry facility in Dnipro, according to the Russian president.

The Oreshnik missile is designed to carry nuclear weapons. However, Putin said it was not armed with a nuclear warhead in this instance.



Putin also warned that Russia would use weapons against any country whose arms are used to strike Russian targets.