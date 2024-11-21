Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Russia used new 'Oreshnik' intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine, Putin says

by Kateryna Hodunova November 21, 2024 8:00 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Contributor/Getty Images)




Russia tested its new intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Oreshnik, in a strike on Dnipro on Nov. 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city earlier in the day, reportedly using a conventional intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed the type of missile used in the strike.

Putin claimed Ukraine targeted facilities in Russia’s Kursk and Bryansk oblasts with long-range ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles on Nov. 19 and 20. In response, Russian forces launched a combined attack on a defense industry facility in Dnipro, according to the Russian president.

The Oreshnik missile is designed to carry nuclear weapons. However, Putin said it was not armed with a nuclear warhead in this instance.

Putin also warned that Russia would use weapons against any country whose arms are used to strike Russian targets.

Russia reportedly launches intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine — what we know so far
If confirmed, it would be the first time the Kremlin has used such a weapon in an attack on Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.