Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 22 over past day

by Martin Fornusek November 21, 2024 8:57 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 20-21, 2024. (Governor Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least three people and injured at least 22 over the past day, including a child, regional authorities reported on Nov. 21.

Russian forces launched a large-missile missile early on Nov. 21, reportedly lifting Tu-95 bombers and MiG-31K Kinzhal carriers and attacking the city of Dnipro.

According to Telegram monitoring channels, Russian forces attacked the city with ballistic, cruise, and air-launched Kinzhal missiles.

An industrial enterprise was damaged, and two fires broke out in the city, Governor Serhii Lysak said. A rehabilitation center for people with disabilities was damaged in the attack, Mayor Borys Filatov said.

No casualties were reported at the moment.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack against the village of Pershomarivka killed one person and injured two, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Six people were reportedly injured during an attack against the town of Kostiantynivka.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast overnight and on Nov. 20 killed one person and injured 10, including a child, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A 62-year-old woman was also killed during an attack against the Darivka village on the morning of Nov. 21, the governor said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 64-year-old woman was injured in an attack against the village Vysokyi, and two men aged 42 and 64 were wounded in strikes against the town of Kupiansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A civilian was injured during Russian attacks against the Krasnopillia community in Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration said.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine reportedly strikes Russia with Storm Shadow missiles for first time
Key developments on Nov. 20: * Ukraine strikes Russia with Storm Shadows for the first time, Bloomberg reports * Biden approves delivery of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine in light of Russian gains in east * Ukrainian drones allegedly strike Russian factories, weapons arsenal * North Korean tro…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
