'Putin is using Ukraine as training ground,' Zelensky says after reported ICBM strike

Russia's apparent deployment of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) against Dnipro on Nov. 21 shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is using Ukraine as his training ground," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Today (on Nov. 21), there was a new Russian missile. All its features – speed, altitude – show it was an intercontinental ballistic missile. An analysis is underway," Zelensky said in a video address on his Telegram channel.

Russian forces launched the conventional ICBM, along with seven cruise missiles and a Kinzhal ballistic missile, against the central-eastern city of Dnipro on the morning of Nov. 21, the Air Force reported earlier.

At least two people were injured, and several buildings, including a rehabilitation center for people with disabilities, were damaged. The Air Force reported downing six of the cruise missiles.

This would mark the first occasion of Russia deploying an ICBM in the war against Ukraine, coming shortly after the U.S. permitted Ukraine to carry out strikes in Russia with Western long-range missiles and Russia updated its nuclear deterrence policy.

It remains unclear what type of ICBM was launched. The missile was launched from Astrakhan Oblast in southern Russia, over 700 kilometers (435 miles) east of Dnipro.

"We can see that Putin is using Ukraine as a training ground. We can see that he is afraid when people lead a normal life. When people have dignity," Zelensky said on the occasion of Ukraine's Day of Dignity and Freedom, commemorating the Orange Revolution in 2004 and the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2013-14.

Ukraine's head of state reminded that Moscow seeks to obtain new missiles around the world, namely from North Korea and Iran.

"Putin is doing everything he can to prevent his neighbor from slipping out of his hands. And I thank all Ukrainian men, all Ukrainian women who protect Ukraine from this evil - steadfastly, bravely, firmly," Zelensky said.