Russian forces strike Sumy Oblast 110 times in one day

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast multiple times on July 14, firing at eight communities along the border and causing 110 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Bilopillia, Esman, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Hlukhiv, Druzhbiv, Seredyna-Buda, and Novoslobidske. Throughout the day, Russian assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and grenade launcher attacks.

In Seredyna-Buda, Russian mortar attacks damaged three residential buildings.

Artillery shelling in Novoslobidske damaged two private houses.

In Khotyn, shelling damaged two combines and two tractors belonging to a private agriculture company.

The administration did not report any civilian injuries or deaths from the day's attacks.

The Russian military has terrorized the Sumy Oblast border with daily shelling for over a year. Since Ukrainian troops liberated some regions of Sumy in April 2022, Russian forces have responded with constant attacks.