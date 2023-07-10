Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Daria Bevziuk July 11, 2023 1:30 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight communities in Sumy Oblast on July 10, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Russia launched 26 strikes on the oblast over the past 24 hours. At least  180 explosions were recorded. In addition to artillery and mortar, Russian forces attacked the Sumy border with drones and unguided aerial missiles.

The communities of Bilopillia, Seredyna Buda, Hlukhiv, Druzhba, Esman, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, and Khotin came under fire.

According to preliminary information, the attacks did not result in casualties or destruction of civilian infrastructure.

On July 10, the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration Volodymyr Artiukh announced evacuation plans for civilians from the five-kilometer border zone.

Artiukh said that the issue of evacuation was considered at the latest defense council due to the intensification of shelling and strikes. At least 1,349 strikes on the region were recorded during the last two months. As a result of these attacks, 22 multi-story buildings, 188 private houses, 87 units of civil engineering, and kilometers of electrical grids were destroyed. Fourty one people were killed and 71 were injured.

According to Artiukh, 20,000 people, 15 communities, and four districts might be subject to evacuation. However, no emergency or mandatory evacuation will be ordered.

Sumy Oblast, located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, has been subjected to daily assaults since certain areas of the region were liberated from Russian occupation in April 2022.

Author: Daria Bevziuk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
