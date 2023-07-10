Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight communities in Sumy Oblast on July 10, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Russia launched 26 strikes on the oblast over the past 24 hours. At least 180 explosions were recorded. In addition to artillery and mortar, Russian forces attacked the Sumy border with drones and unguided aerial missiles.

The communities of Bilopillia, Seredyna Buda, Hlukhiv, Druzhba, Esman, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, and Khotin came under fire.

According to preliminary information, the attacks did not result in casualties or destruction of civilian infrastructure.

On July 10, the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration Volodymyr Artiukh announced evacuation plans for civilians from the five-kilometer border zone.

Artiukh said that the issue of evacuation was considered at the latest defense council due to the intensification of shelling and strikes. At least 1,349 strikes on the region were recorded during the last two months. As a result of these attacks, 22 multi-story buildings, 188 private houses, 87 units of civil engineering, and kilometers of electrical grids were destroyed. Fourty one people were killed and 71 were injured.

According to Artiukh, 20,000 people, 15 communities, and four districts might be subject to evacuation. However, no emergency or mandatory evacuation will be ordered.

Sumy Oblast, located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, has been subjected to daily assaults since certain areas of the region were liberated from Russian occupation in April 2022.