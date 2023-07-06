Russia shells Sumy Oblast 279 times in a single day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast on July 5, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram. Over 279 explosions were recorded.

The communities of Bilopillia, Esman, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske came under fire, according to the administration.

Several homes, a grocery store, and private cars were damaged in Seredyna-Buda and Krasnopillia.

In addition to artillery and mortar, Russian forces attacked the Sumy border with grenade launchers and unguided aerial missiles.

Earlier this week, Russian drone strikes in the northern city of Sumy killed three people, and more civilians died in attacks on the border communities.

Sumy Oblast, located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, has been hit with daily attacks since parts of the region were liberated from Russian occupation in April 2022.



