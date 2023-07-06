Russian forces shell Sumy border over 100 times in one day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck six border communities in Sumy Oblast on July 6, causing over 100 explosions in a single day, the Sumy Military Adminstration said in an update.

The Russian military shelled the communities of Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Hlukhiv, Esman, and Seredyna Buda.

According to the administration, the Russians fired at the border 15 times, attacking with mines, mortars, grenade launchers, and unguided aerial missiles.

At this time, the administration reports no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

Sumy Oblast, located on northeastern Ukraine, shares a border with Russia. It has been barraged with daily shelling since parts of the region were liberated from Russian occupation in April 2022.

Sumy has been hit hard this week, with hundreds of explosions along the border recorded per day. In addition to civilian casualties from border shelling, a Russian drone strike in the city of Sumy killed multiple people.