Russia strikes near residential area in Kharkiv, injuring at least 2

by Kateryna Hodunova November 5, 2024 6:19 PM 1 min read
A view of Kharkiv during the blackout on March 25, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia carried out a drone attack on Kharkiv on Nov. 5, targeting the site close to a residential area, local authorities reported.

Two women, aged 56 and 72, were injured and received medical treatment at the scene, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The attack, carried out at around 5 p.m.  damaged a five-story apartment building. Its windows on the second, third, and fourth floors were smashed. Cars near the building were also damaged, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

The emergency services are continuing to work at the scene.

Located less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border, the northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless Russian attacks over the past two years of Russia's full-scale war.

In recent months, Moscow has intensified aerial strikes, often targeting densely populated neighborhoods.

A Russian attack on Oct. 28 damaged the Derzhprom building (the State Industry Building), a historic landmark that has been under enhanced UNESCO protection since 2022.

On Nov. 3, Russia attacked another residential neighborhood in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, injuring at least 15 people.

Kharkiv’s historic Derzhprom skyscraper becomes latest victim of Russian bombardments
Late on Oct. 28, an explosion rang out in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Situated just over 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Russian border, loud explosions have become part of daily life in Kharkiv as Russia continues to attack the city with drones, missiles, and aerial
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
