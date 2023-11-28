Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy

by Dmytro Basmat November 28, 2023 6:57 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked four settlements in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 27, the local military administration reported on Telegram.

Russia's military fired at least 45 times over the past 24 hours, targeting the communities of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Nova Sloboda, and Velyka Pysarivka.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The Russian military targeted the settlements with an onslaught of mortar shelling. The community of Khotin, home to roughly 5,500 residents, experienced the most intense attacks, with 22 explosions recorded in the area. The town is located some 10 kilometers south and 26 kilometers west of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements endure multiple attacks per day.

Ukraine war latest: Russia reportedly suffers ‘some of highest’ casualty rates over past 6 weeks
Key developments on Nov. 27: * Russian casualty rates’ some of highest’ over last 6 weeks, UK Defense Ministry says * Ukrainian resistance blows up car with pro-Russian Chechen fighters near Melitopol; * Ukraine reportedly hits aircraft factory in Russia’s Smolensk * SBU says Kherson regional c…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Dmytro Basmat
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
1:45 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 27, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
