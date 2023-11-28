Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked four settlements in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 27, the local military administration reported on Telegram.

Russia's military fired at least 45 times over the past 24 hours, targeting the communities of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Nova Sloboda, and Velyka Pysarivka.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The Russian military targeted the settlements with an onslaught of mortar shelling. The community of Khotin, home to roughly 5,500 residents, experienced the most intense attacks, with 22 explosions recorded in the area. The town is located some 10 kilometers south and 26 kilometers west of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements endure multiple attacks per day.