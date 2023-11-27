Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked six settlements in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 26, the local military administration reported.

The day's attacks caused 142 recorded explosions.

The Russian military targeted the communities of Khotin, Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Yunakivka, and Myropillia, firing at the border 14 times with various weapons, including drones.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Sumy Oblast lies along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Russian forces have targeted the border with daily attacks since April 2022, when occupied areas of the region were liberated by Ukrainian troops.