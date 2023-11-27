Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert November 27, 2023 4:42 AM 1 min read
Russian forces attacked six settlements in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 26, the local military administration reported.

The day's attacks caused 142 recorded explosions.

The Russian military targeted the communities of Khotin, Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Yunakivka, and Myropillia, firing at the border 14 times with various weapons, including drones.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Sumy Oblast lies along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Russian forces have targeted the border with daily attacks since April 2022, when occupied areas of the region were liberated by Ukrainian troops.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
