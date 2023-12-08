Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The Russian military struck the communities of Krasnopilla, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, Yunakivka, Mykolaivka, Esman, and Shalyhyne using artillery, mortar, and drone attacks, while also dropping mines on multiple settlements.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

The community of Bilopillia, home to roughly 15,600 residents, experienced the highest number of explosions - 14 - from both mortar and FPV drone shelling. The town is located about 10 kilometers away from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Some 18 settlements in Sumy Oblast have been abandoned by residents due to constant, daily attacks by Russian forces. Parts of the region had been briefly occupied by Moscow in the first weeks of the full-scale invasion.