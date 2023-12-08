Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil December 8, 2023 2:20 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city centre damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The Russian military struck the communities of Krasnopilla, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, Yunakivka, Mykolaivka, Esman, and Shalyhyne using artillery, mortar, and drone attacks, while also dropping mines on multiple settlements.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

The community of Bilopillia, home to roughly 15,600 residents, experienced the highest number of explosions - 14 - from both mortar and FPV drone shelling. The town is located about 10 kilometers away from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Some 18 settlements in Sumy Oblast have been abandoned by residents due to constant, daily attacks by Russian forces. Parts of the region had been briefly occupied by Moscow in the first weeks of the full-scale invasion.

In heavily shelled Kupiansk, some choose to stay despite constant risk of killing (PHOTOS)
Editor’s Note: The last names of some of the people interviewed for the story are not disclosed due to security reasons. KUPIANSK, KHARKIV OBLAST – Just 40 kilometers away from the Russian border, in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv Oblast, stands a small town scarred by months of occupation and ongoing
The Kyiv IndependentAmadeusz Świerk
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:06 PM

Media: Zelensky expected to visit Switzerland next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to travel mainly to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled for Jan. 15-19, but also to visit Bern to meet some or all members of the Swiss government, Tages-Anzeiger said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9. This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
5:34 AM

Sweden to send troops to Latvia.

Though Sweden's accession to NATO is not yet complete, the government has signaled it is ready to contribute to NATO deterrence and the defense of Baltic countries.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.