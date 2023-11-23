Russia shells 11 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 22, firing 17 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. At least 54 explosions were recorded.

Russia's military targeted the communities of Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Putyvl, Esman, Shalyhyne, Znob-Novhorodske, Hlukhiv, and Seredyna-Buda.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The Russian military targeted the settlements with an onslaught of shelling and mortar attacks, while continuing to drop mines on the surrounding areas.

The community of Krasnopillia, home to roughly 1,300 residents, experienced the most intense attacks, with 18 explosions recorded in the area. The town is located some 35 kilometers west of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Sumy Oblast is located along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia and has been the target of near-daily shelling since April 2022.