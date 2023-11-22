Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat November 22, 2023 6:07 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled six communities in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 21, firing 14 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russia's military fired at least 101 times over the past 24 hours, targeting the communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, and Myropillia.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The Russian military targeted the settlements with an onslaught of shelling, mortar, and grenade launcher attacks, while continuing to drop mines on the surrounding areas. In Velyka Pysarivka, a Russian attack helicopter fired unguided missiles on the community.

The community of Krasnopillia, home to roughly 7,800 residents, experienced the most intense attacks, with 68 explosions recorded in the area. The town is located some 12 kilometers west of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements endure multiple attacks per day.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
