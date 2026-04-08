Russia seeks to establish buffer zone between Ukraine's Vinnytsia Oblast, Transnistria, military says

Russia is planning to establish a buffer zone in Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistria region along the border with Ukraine's Vinnytsia Oblast, Deputy Presidential Office head and ex-commander Pavlo Palisa said in an interview with RBC Ukraine published on April 8.

Transnistria, which has been under Russian occupation since 1992, lies along Ukraine's Odesa and Vinnytsia oblasts, with the Ukrainian-Moldovan frontier in this area stretching more than 400 kilometers (250 miles).

"This is the first time such plans have been documented on (the Russian) part," Palisa said. "To be frank, there is no need to panic, as I do not currently see them having the capacity to carry out all of these plans."

The map of Moldova and Russian-occupied Transnistria. (Lisa Kukharska/The Kyiv Independent)

Palisa added that Russia has not abandoned its plans to establish similar buffer zones in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts along the Russian border.

Yet, neither side currently has the capacity to significantly alter the course of the war in the near term, according to the official.

"Regarding the enemy, the conditions for operational-level changes along the front line are not in place. They do have ambitious plans for this year and beyond, but I do not see the forces required to actually carry them out," Palisa said.

Moscow continues to maintain a military presence in Transnistria, which has been under the control of pro-Russian separatists since the early 1990s. President Volodymyr Zelensky said in February that around 1,000 to 1,500 Russian troops are currently stationed in the region.

Chisinau has repeatedly called for the peaceful reintegration of Transnistria and the withdrawal of Russian forces, citing it as essential to Moldova's security and development.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said in late March that they were laying mines along the country's border with Transnistria, which adjoins Vinnytsia Oblast.

Operational Command "West" also announced the deployment of additional mechanized units with armored vehicles to the border with the Russian-controlled region.