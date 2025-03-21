The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 2, injures 8

by Olena Goncharova March 21, 2025 11:39 PM 1 min read
First responders work at the site of Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on March 21. (State Emergency Service)
Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of March 21, killing two people, including a 20-year-old woman, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

At least eight people were injured in the strike that also damaged several apartment buildings in the city. A number of high-rises and homes caught fire following the attack.

Rescue operation continues as of 11:30 p.m. local time.

This is the second attack on Zaporizhzhia in the past 24 hours.

Zaporizhzhia, home to approximately 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is frequently targeted by Russian forces.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast is also home to the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which has been under Russian occupation since 2022 and has featured prominently in recent peace talks between Ukraine and the U.S.



Author: Olena Goncharova

