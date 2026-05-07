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Russia plans to expand exploitation of resources in Ukraine's occupied territories, Zelensky says

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russia plans to expand exploitation of resources in Ukraine's occupied territories, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with the press during a press conference on April 17, 2025, in Kyiv. Zelensky held a media briefing amid announcements of a minerals deal with the U.S. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia plans to expand its exploitation of resources, including grain and minerals, in Ukraine's occupied territories, President Volodymyr Zelensky said May 6.

"In the southern Ukrainian lands currently under occupation, Russia plans to implement the same processes of looting and deindustrialization that it carried out in the captured Donbas region," Zelensky said in a Telegram post.

"We have clear documents regarding Russia's plans to use our temporarily occupied territory," Zelensky noted after receiving a report from Oleh Ivashchenko, head of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).

Russia exports stolen Ukrainian grain, engaging in systematic seizure from occupied territories and orchestrating shipments through various networks since the start of the full-scale war in 2022.

On May 5, Ukraine condemned Egypt for allowing 26,900 tons of stolen Ukrainian grain to be unloaded at one of its ports, in the fourth such case reported since April.

"The occupiers are also planning further measures to seize and export this year's grain harvest. We are preparing to resist this," Zelensky said.

"There are plans to conduct geological exploration, rapid extraction, and export of valuable raw materials from at least 18 deposits, namely: titanium, lithium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, molybdenum, and graphite," he said.

Amid Ukrainian strikes on Russian military infrastructure, Zelensky also noted that "Russia's internal assessment" of Ukrainian long-range strikes reflects their increased impact.

"The direct damages and the consequences of production and export process disruptions in Russia are increasing, and this is having a particularly negative impact on the budgets of Russian regions. The virtual bankruptcy of a significant portion of Russian regional budgets cannot be concealed."

Ukraine struck the Tuapse oil refinery in southern Russia's Krasnodar Krai four times in a month, including a strike overnight on May 1, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the General Staff confirmed.

Ukraine previously confirmed attacks on Tuapse on April 16, 20, and 28.

Kyiv considers energy facilities to be valid military targets, as the energy sites provide fuel and funding for the Kremlin's war machine.

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The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Russian-occupied UkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyRussian war crimesGrain exportUkraine's military intelligenceMinerals
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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