Russia looking to remove Taliban’s designation as terrorist organization

Russia is looking at removing the Taliban’s designation as a terrorist organization, Meduza reported on April 1.

The country’s foreign ministry is currently “working through the issues” and a final decision will be made by the Kremlin.

The announcement came on the same day that Russian state news agency TASS said the Taliban had been invited to participate in the “Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum,” scheduled for May.

Zamir Kabulov of the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow cooperated with the Taliban on anti-terrorism issues “on a regular basis,” adding: “There is no special news here that can be added.”

The Taliban issued a strong condemnation of the March 22 terrorist attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall, saying it “condemns in the strongest terms the recent terrorist attack in Moscow... claimed by (Islamic State) & considers it a blatant violation of all human standards.”

The Taliban, founded in the early 1990s, took over Afghanistan in 1996 and enforced strict Islamic law that brutally persecuted women, political opponents and religious minorities.

It provided safe-haven for the Al-Qaeda leadership after the 9/11 attacks on the U.S. but was ousted from power after the U.S. invaded the country in 2001.

Since returning to power in 2021, some 1,000 civilians have been killed under their rule.