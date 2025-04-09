Zelensky: Russia attempts to advance in Kharkiv, Sumy oblasts in new spring offensive

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is attempting to break through in northeastern Ukraine and continues to press on in the east with a new spring offensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on April 9.

Russia's spring offensive in northeastern Ukraine "has actually already begun," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on April 9. Zelensky earlier warned that Russia is preparing for a fresh offensive against the Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts this spring.

"Today, more than 67,000 Russian soldiers are located in the Kursk direction. (Russia) completed the relocation for an attack in the Sumy direction," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have taken successful steps to prevent a Russian advance towards Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts from Russia's Belgorod Oblast, he added.

"There are a lot of attempts there, daily. They (Russia) are bearing losses... There will be more attempts in the Kharkiv and Sumy directions," Zelensky said.

Zelensky cautioned that Russia has not changed its goal to capture large swathes of Ukrainian territory in its full-scale war against Ukraine and continues to press on in all directions.

"We believe that they have not changed their plans - Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia directions. They do not forget about the east. This (provides) access to the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. This was their plan from the very beginning of the war," Zelensky said.

Russia saw its greatest tactical gains in November 2024, Zelensky said, adding that afterwards, Russian losses grew a lot and advances declined.

In an interview published on March 26, Zelensky said, "We must look at the situation with our eyes wide open. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is preparing a new offensive, particularly in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts."

"I can confirm that Putin is trying to get time and is preparing for a spring offensive. We see preparations for this upcoming operation," he added.