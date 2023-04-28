Russia hits Chernihiv Oblast with guided bombs, damages civilian houses

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three guided bombs launched from two Russian jets hit the village of Kostobobriv in Chernihiv Oblast at around 3:30 p.m. on April 28, Ukraine’s Northern Operational Command reported.

The attack damaged eight civilian houses, two of which caught fire, the military reported citing the State Emergency Service. No casualties have been reported yet.

Introduced earlier this year, Russia’s guided bombs are the regular gravity bombs modified to be dropped by multirole fighter-bombers from safe distances. They are launched from beyond the effective ranges of Ukrainian air defense, and as of now, Ukraine has little to no instruments to counter them.

Earlier in April, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said Russia launches up to 20 guided aircraft bombs daily against Ukraine.

Russia is deploying them along the front line and other positions in Ukraine with Sukhoi Su-34 and Su-35 fighter jets, Ihnat said.

He added that the guided aircraft bombs don't have efficient navigation, thereby posing a significant threat to civilian infrastructure and populations.

"This poses a threat to us, and it is imperative that we respond to it urgently," Ihnat said.