Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 601,800 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 20, 2024 8:09 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers are seen near the Russian store "Magnit" on Aug. 16, 2024 in Sudzha, Russia. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 601,800 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 20

This number includes 1,330 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,518 tanks, 16,521 armored fighting vehicles, 23,142 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,156 artillery systems, 1,166 multiple launch rocket systems, 926 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,864 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine captures 92 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Kyiv claims
Key developments on Aug. 19: * Ukraine in control of 92 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Zelensky claims * Ukraine hits 3rd bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia claims * Pokrovsk residents have 2 weeks to evacuate as Russian forces advance, authorities say * Denmark announces $115 million milita…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:57 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast injures 4.

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 19, injuring four civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 69 separate attacks on the region.
10:16 AM  (Updated: )

Kyiv confirms Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit will take place on Aug. 23, Ukraine's Presidential Office said. The visit, which was first announced by Indian media in July, will be the first Indian prime minister's trip to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations between the two nations.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.