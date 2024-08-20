General Staff: Russia has lost 601,800 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 601,800 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 20

This number includes 1,330 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,518 tanks, 16,521 armored fighting vehicles, 23,142 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,156 artillery systems, 1,166 multiple launch rocket systems, 926 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,864 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.