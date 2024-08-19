Ukraine war latest: Ukraine captures 92 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Kyiv claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on Aug. 19:

Ukraine in control of 92 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Zelensky claims

Ukraine hits 3rd bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia claims

Pokrovsk residents have 2 weeks to evacuate as Russian forces advance, authorities say

Denmark announces $115 million military aid package, says supplied equipment can be used in Kursk Oblast

Germany delivers IRIS-T SLS air defense system, other aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian forces are in control of 92 settlements and more than 1,250 square kilometers of Kursk Oblast in Russia as the incursion into the region continues, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 19.

Kyiv's unprecedented operation is ongoing for two weeks, with the Ukrainian military capturing the town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast and allegedly destroyed all three bridges over the Seim River near the border.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Zelensky's claims about the number of seized Russian territory.

Ukrainian forces hit the third bridge over the Seim River in Russia's Kursk Oblast, an official of the Russian Investigative Committee claimed in a video published on Aug. 19.

If confirmed, this would be a successful strike against the last stationary bridge over the river in the Glushkovsky district, which lies near the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.

The Air Force declined to comment on the reports. Previously, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschchuk said that two bridges in Kursk Oblast were destroyed by Ukraine, hindering Russia's ability to supply troops fighting off the cross-border incursion. The other two bridges were located near the village of Zvannoye and the town of Glushkovo.

Speaking at a meeting in the city of Dnipro, the president said that Ukraine continues to strengthen its positions, stabilize "certain areas" and continues to take Russian soldiers as POWs.

"This operation has become our largest investment in the process of releasing Ukrainians from Russian captivity. We have already captured the largest number of Russian prisoners in one operation," he said, without elaborating.

Ukraine declined to provide a full number of Russian captives taken during the Kursk incursion following the Kyiv Independent's request.

Zelensky said that "hundreds" of Russian soldiers had been captured as of Aug. 13, while an undisclosed Ukrainian colonel told The Independent news outlet that the number may be as high as 2,000.

The Russian border near Ukraine's Sumy Oblast has been "largely cleared" of the Russian soldiers, which Zelensky called one of the tactical goals of Kyiv's incursion.

Pokrovsk residents have 2 weeks to evacuate as Russian forces advance, authorities say

Pokrovsk's residents have a week or two to evacuate as Russian forces are closing in on the Donetsk Oblast city, the administration head, Serhii Dobriak, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Aug. 19.

Moscow began concentrating its efforts in the east, "throwing everything they have" in the Pokrovsk direction after Russia's Kharkiv Oblast offensive failed, Zelensky said in late July.

Pokrovsk is an important logistical hub for the Ukrainian forces that supports their operations in Donetsk Oblast. Around 53,000 people remain in the city.

"We had 13,700 children before the full-scale war (in Pokrovsk). Now, there are still 4,788 children in the community. That is, a third of them remain," Dobriak said.

"I think we will reach the point this week that we make the evacuation of children mandatory," he added. The obligatory evacuation of children and their families from the Pokrovsk community was announced later the same day by Governor Vadym Filashkin.

An average of 500-600 people leave the city every day, and 60% of the residents leave using their own means, according to Dobriak.

"Yesterday (Aug. 18), 490 people left (Pokrovsk). Only 135 of them left by train. The rest left on their own, with their belongings. We can easily evacuate at least 1,000 people. We have the resources for that. If only they would leave," Dobriak said.

On Aug. 15, Dobriak urged residents of Pokrovsk to evacuate as soon as possible because Russian troops were 10 kilometers from the outskirts of the city.

As Russian forces concentrate more of their recourses on the offensive in Donetsk Oblast, the situation in the area remains "extremely challenging," Kyiv acknowledged.

Russian forces have been but consistently gaining ground in Donetsk Oblast, and the front-line areas of Pokrovsk and Toretsk have borne the brunt of attacks in recent weeks.

Denmark announces $115 million military aid package, says supplied equipment can be used in Kursk Oblast

The Danish government announced a new $115 million military aid package for Ukraine on Aug. 19.

The package is aimed at meeting both Ukraine's short-term and long-term defense needs. The funds will be used to purchase new military equipment from the Ukrainian defense industry and the country's international partners.

"Today, we are taking another step with the 20th military aid package, which will provide Ukraine with much-needed military equipment that will make a difference against Russia's aggressive war," said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

For operational and security reasons, details of the aid package have not being disclosed.

Rasmussen said on Aug. 19 that Denmark does not object to the use of Danish-supplied military equipment in Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk Oblast of Russia.

He emphasized that Denmark sees Ukraine's military operations inside Russia as a part of Ukraine’s defense strategy. "Self-defense can involve entering the aggressor's territory. If, as part of this, you target the infrastructure or military facilities of the attacking party, then this is fully in line with the rules of war," he said.

Denmark has been one of Ukraine's most consistent allies since the start of Russia’s full-scale war.

Earlier, Denmark became the first country to donate 18 Ukrainian-made Bohdana artillery pieces to Ukraine by directly purchasing them from the Ukrainian defense industry, addressing Kyiv's defense budget limitations.

Germany delivers IRIS-T SLS air defense system, other aid to Ukraine

Germany has supplied a new IRIS-T SLS air defense system, 14,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition, 10 naval drones, and other equipment in its latest military aid delivery to Ukraine, the German government said on Aug. 19.

This is the third IRIS-T SLS battery Germany has delivered to Ukraine. The SLS is a short-range variant with an operational range of 12 kilometers (7.5 miles).

Berlin also said it had provided four medium-range IRIS-T SLM versions, which can fire missiles as far as 40 kilometers (25 miles).

The latest shipment also includes 26 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts, six highly mobile engineering excavators, one Bergepanzer 2 armored repair and recovery vehicle with spare parts, materials for explosive ordnance disposal, 55,000 first aid kits, 700 MK 556 assault rifles, 10 HLR 338 high-precision rifles with ammunition, and 50 CR 308 rifles.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Germany has provided or committed to future years of military assistance worth approximately 28 billion euros ($31 billion).

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin became Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S., although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

Recent media reports said that the German Finance Ministry is not planning to approve additional aid to Ukraine as part of budgetary savings this year. Both Kyiv and Berlin refuted that Germany would be cutting military aid to Ukraine.