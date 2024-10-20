Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Drones, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Russia has launched over 6,100 attack drones at Ukraine since start of 2024, Zelensky says

by Dmytro Basmat October 20, 2024 11:23 PM 2 min read
Servicemen of the Vykhor Dnipro unmanned combat aerial complex platoon of the 108th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade show the launch of a Vampire drone, a Ukrainian unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) which is equipped with a thermographic camera in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has launched a total of 6,130 Shahed-type drones since the start of 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Oct. 20.

Russia has launched thousands of cheap but effective Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones against Ukraine since the fall of 2022.

In recent weeks, Russia has stepped up its drone attacks — for the first time since the full-scale invasion, they targeted cities and towns across Ukraine on a daily basis since the start of September.

On Aug. 26, Russia launched its largest attack on Ukraine so far with 127 missiles and 109 drones, while Ukraine downed 102 missiles and 99 drones, according to the Air Force. Russian strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including a dam in Kyiv, part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Recently, Russia appears to have switched tactics to use more drones in its attacks, with the country utilizing 129 Shahed-type drones in its attack earlier this week on Oct. 18, Zelensky said.

In his evening address, Zelensky criticized "the free world's indecision" in delaying the provision of additional defense systems.

"There needs to be more pressure on Russia's ability to already produce these weapons. We need the capability to destroy not only the storage bases for the 'Shaheds' but also the entire infrastructure for their production and logistics."

On Oct. 9, Ukraine's military struck a base storing 400 Iranian Shahed-type drones near the village of Oktyabrsky in Russia's Kranodar Krai.

While initially sourcing Shahed-type drones from Iran, in an August 2023 report, the U.K. Defense Ministry said Russia had begun domestic production.

Belarus downs Russian drone over its airspace, monitoring group says
The Belarusian Air Force downed a Russian Shahed-type drone over Belarus’ Homel Oblast overnight on Oct. 20, the monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported. The incident marks just the third time a Belarusian aircraft has downed a drone that entered its airspace.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat



Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:57 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast's town kills 1, injures 11.

Russian forces launched an attack on Shostka, a town in Sumy Oblast, overnight on Oct. 19 using guided bombs and drones, regional authorities reported. One civilian was killed, and 11 others were injured in the attack, according to Mykola Noha, mayor of Shostka.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.