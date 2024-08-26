Ukrainian soldiers reportedly down Russian cruise missile with truck-mounted machine gun in Zakarpattia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian soldiers from an air defense unit in western Zakarpattia Oblast reportedly downed a Russian cruise missile with a truck-mounted machine gun, according to a video shared by Governor Viktor Mykyta on Aug. 26.

The shoot-down occurred amid a large-scale Russian attack across Ukraine. As of 10:31 a.m. local time, at least three people have been killed.

A Ukrainian air defense unit shooting down a Russian cruise missile with a machine gun in Zakarpattia Oblast on Aug. 26, 2024. (Zakarpattia Oblast Governor Viktor Mykyta/Telegram)

Mykyta said the missile was heading toward Zakarpattia Oblast from neighboring Lviv Oblast, and was shot down by the 650th separate anti-aircraft machine gun battalion.

Zakarpattia is located in the far western part of Ukraine, bordering Slovakia and Hungary to the west and Romania to the south.