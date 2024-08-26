Ukrainian soldiers reportedly down Russian cruise missile with truck-mounted machine gun in Zakarpattia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance
Ukrainian soldiers from an air defense unit in western Zakarpattia Oblast reportedly downed a Russian cruise missile with a truck-mounted machine gun, according to a video shared by Governor Viktor Mykyta on Aug. 26.
The shoot-down occurred amid a large-scale Russian attack across Ukraine. As of 10:31 a.m. local time, at least three people have been killed.
Mykyta said the missile was heading toward Zakarpattia Oblast from neighboring Lviv Oblast, and was shot down by the 650th separate anti-aircraft machine gun battalion.
Zakarpattia is located in the far western part of Ukraine, bordering Slovakia and Hungary to the west and Romania to the south.