Ukrainian soldiers reportedly down Russian cruise missile with truck-mounted machine gun in Zakarpattia Oblast

by Nate Ostiller August 26, 2024 10:44 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier shooting down a Russian cruise missile with a machine gun in Zakarpattia Oblast on Aug. 26, 2024. Screenshot from video. (Zakarpattia Oblast Governor Viktor Mykyta/Telegram)
Ukrainian soldiers from an air defense unit in western Zakarpattia Oblast reportedly downed a Russian cruise missile with a truck-mounted machine gun, according to a video shared by Governor Viktor Mykyta on Aug. 26.

The shoot-down occurred amid a large-scale Russian attack across Ukraine. As of 10:31 a.m. local time, at least three people have been killed.

A Ukrainian air defense unit shooting down a Russian cruise missile with a machine gun in Zakarpattia Oblast on Aug. 26, 2024. (Zakarpattia Oblast Governor Viktor Mykyta/Telegram)

Mykyta said the missile was heading toward Zakarpattia Oblast from neighboring Lviv Oblast, and was shot down by the 650th separate anti-aircraft machine gun battalion.

Zakarpattia is located in the far western part of Ukraine, bordering Slovakia and Hungary to the west and Romania to the south.

Poland says jets scrambled amid massive Russian strikes across Ukraine
As of 10:09 a.m. local time, at least three people were killed in Ukraine, and strikes were reported in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Kropyvnytskyi, and Kryvyi Rih, as well as in Lviv, Rivne, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.
Author: Nate Ostiller
2:30 AM

Zelensky expresses support for India hosting Ukraine's second peace summit.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 25 that negotiations are ongoing with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Switzerland to organize a second peace summit. In a conversation with Indian journalists, Zelensky revealed that he had informed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his support for India hosting the summit.
1:15 PM  (Updated: )

4 dead, 13 wounded during Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on Aug 24.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.
3:35 AM

Zelensky praises new Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine's new military advancements, particularly the Palianytsia missile, are a critical way for the country to act amid delays in decision-making by some of its international partners.
MORE NEWS

