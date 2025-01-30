paint paint
Russia's Soviet-era military stockpile running low, faces equipment shortages, media reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 30, 2025 1:19 PM 3 min read
The bodies of the dead Russian soldiers destroyed a Russian tank who were killed during an attempt to storm the Avdiivka flank on Dec. 23, 2023, in Avdiivka, Ukraine. (Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has depleted much of its Soviet-era military-industrial stockpile, with remaining equipment in poor condition, the independent media outlet The Insider reported on Jan. 28.

The Russian military has lost more than half of its available equipment, and unless an unexpected shift occurs, hostilities could gradually fade by late 2025 or early 2026 due to a shortage of tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery, the publication claims.

This comes as U.S. President Donald Trump urged Russia to "make a deal" to end the war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has since said Moscow is ready to hold talks with Trump.

The Insider reported that both Russian and Ukrainian forces are primarily losing Soviet-era equipment, with Russian losses now accounting for about 50% of its total stock. Much of the remaining equipment in storage is in poor technical condition, making it unlikely to be repaired and deployed to the front lines.

The number of combat-ready vehicles Russia could still send to the front is estimated at around 2,000 tanks, 2,000 infantry fighting vehicles (BMPs), and 3,000 armored personnel carriers (APCs).

Moscow is also reportedly facing production limitations. The only infantry fighting vehicle in large-scale production remains the BMP-3, with 463 units produced in 2023. Modern BTR-82 armored personnel carrier production is estimated at 300–400 units annually.

Russian assault intensity declines, focus on Pokrovsk sector, monitoring group reports
Despite suffering heavy losses, Russian forces have reportedly been able to replenish their combat strength.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

The decline in Russia's equipment stockpile coincides with a slowdown in assault operations in Ukraine, though fighting remains intense, according to the monitoring group DeepState.

As of late January, 44% of Russian attacks have been concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector, a key logistics hub for Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Oblast. The peak of Russia's offensives occurred in December, following a surge in late November.

Amid these trends, U.S. peace envoy Keith Kellogg suggested on Jan. 24 that tighter restrictions on Russia's oil industry could pressure the Kremlin to negotiate.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier on Dec. 29 expressed dissatisfaction with Trump's team's reported peace proposals, particularly the idea of freezing hostilities along the current line of contact.

Putin later reiterated his claim that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has "no right to sign any documents" in potential negotiations, reaffirming that Russia is prepared to hold talks with Trump.

Romania’s presidential candidate Georgescu calls Ukraine ‘fictional state,’ suggests annexing territory
“On 100% it will happen,” Calin Georgescu said in the interview with journalist Ion Cristoiu about redrawing Ukraine’s borders as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, suggesting Romania could claim some of Ukraine’s regions.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Polish envoy on moving past painful history with Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent's Martin Fornusek sat down with Poland's charge d'affairs in Kyiv, Piotr Lukasiewicz, to discuss why Poland stands out among Ukraine's allies and how to approach the most painful chapters of the shared Polish-Ukrainian history.
