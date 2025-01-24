Incoming Trump peace envoy suggests oil crackdown to push Russia to negotiate

This audio is created with AI assistance

Stricter measures targeting Russia's oil industry could pressure the Kremlin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, incoming peace envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, told FOX News on Jan. 24.

The proposal comes as Trump threatens to impose sanctions and tariffs on Russian exports if no deal to end the war is reached soon.

"Russia is earning billions from oil sales," Kellogg said, emphasizing that battlefield victories alone are unlikely to force Russia to end the war.

Kellogg argued that reducing Russia's oil revenues to $45 per barrel, its breakeven point, could weaken Moscow's financial resilience and force it to seek a settlement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Jan. 24 that Russia is ready for talks with Trump, whom he described as having a "pragmatic and trusting" relationship with Moscow.

Reuters reported on Jan. 23 that Putin is increasingly concerned about the country's economy, citing five undisclosed sources.

Throughout the war, Ukraine's Western allies have imposed significant sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's ability to sustain its military aggression.