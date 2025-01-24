paint paint
Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

Incoming Trump peace envoy suggests oil crackdown to push Russia to negotiate

by Tim Zadorozhnyy and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2025 8:52 PM 1 min read
Retired General Keith Kellogg, former national security advisor, speaks during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda summit in Washington, D.C., on July 25, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Stricter measures targeting Russia's oil industry could pressure the Kremlin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, incoming peace envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, told FOX News on Jan. 24.

The proposal comes as Trump threatens to impose sanctions and tariffs on Russian exports if no deal to end the war is reached soon.

"Russia is earning billions from oil sales," Kellogg said, emphasizing that battlefield victories alone are unlikely to force Russia to end the war.

Kellogg argued that reducing Russia's oil revenues to $45 per barrel, its breakeven point, could weaken Moscow's financial resilience and force it to seek a settlement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Jan. 24 that Russia is ready for talks with Trump, whom he described as having a "pragmatic and trusting" relationship with Moscow.

Reuters reported on Jan. 23 that Putin is increasingly concerned about the country's economy, citing five undisclosed sources.

Throughout the war, Ukraine's Western allies have imposed significant sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's ability to sustain its military aggression.

Putin claims Russia ready for Ukraine peace talks, questions legitimacy under Zelensky’s decree
Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Jan. 24 that Russia is ready for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on ending the war in Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Authors: Tim Zadorozhnyy, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:51 AM

John Ratcliffe confirmed as CIA Director.

Ratcliffe, who served as President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence during part of Trump's first term in office, was appointed with 74 senators voting in favor and 24 voting against the appointment.
