Russia extends its 'Victory Day truce' to May 8-9, Ukraine says no proposals received

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to declare a two-day "Victory Day ceasefire" on May 8-9, according to the Russian Defense Ministry's May 4 statement.

"We hope that the Ukrainian side will follow this example," the Russian ministry said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier on May 4 that Ukraine had received no official ceasefire proposals, contrasting Russia's claimed truces with ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities.

"This is Russia's war against Ukraine. If the U.S. and Russia are negotiating, it is important that our side knows what they are talking about," Zelensky said.

Zelensky voiced skepticism about Moscow's interest in halting hostilities, drawing attention to Russia's recent deadly attacks against Merefa in Kharkiv Oblast and Dnipro.

Putin first proposed a one-day ceasefire on May 9 — a day when Russia celebrates victory in World War II — during his call with U.S. President Donald Trump on April 29.

Moscow earlier scaled back its planned Victory Day parade, an annual showcase of its projected military strength, amid fears of potential Ukrainian attacks.

Russia's Defense Ministry on May 4 warned that should Ukraine attempt to strike Moscow on Victory Day celebrations, it will respond with a "massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv."

The ministry also warned the "civilian population of Kyiv and employees of foreign diplomatic missions about the need to leave the city in a timely manner" in such a case.

Russian forces have repeatedly struck residential areas of Kyiv and other cities throughout the full-scale war, inflicting thousands of civilian casualties.

The Russian Defense Ministry also falsely accused Zelensky of threatening to strike Moscow during his speech at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan.

Zelensky did not threaten a strike, saying only that Russia would not deploy military equipment at its parade because it "fears drones may buzz over Red Square."

While rejecting a full unconditional ceasefire proposed by Kyiv, Putin has repeatedly proposed temporary and limited truces during Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine.

Ukraine says Russia has repeatedly violated earlier truces, recording over 400 violations during the alleged ceasefire declared on Orthodox Easter.

Kyiv has urged Moscow to accept a full, unconditional ceasefire, an offer the Kremlin has rejected.