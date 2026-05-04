Got 5 minutes?We would love to hear from you

Take our survey
KI logo
War

Putin appoints general implicated in Bucha massacre commander of Russia's Air Force, media reports

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Francis Farrell
Putin appoints general implicated in Bucha massacre commander of Russia's Air Force, media reports
Russiaf the Eastern Military Districrt in November 2021. (Russian Defense Ministry / Youtube)

Russian president Vladimir Putin has appointed Aleksandr Chaiko, a general implicated in the 2022 massacre of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, as commander of the country's Air and Space Forces, Russian media reported on May 4.

Fifty-four-year-old Chaiko, who is also a deputy head of Russia's General Staff, will replace Viktor Afzalov, who had held the Air Force post since December 2023, Russian newspaper RBC reported, citing unnamed sources in the military.

During the launch of the full-scale invasion, Chaiko was the commander of the Eastern Military District, where he played a direct role in Moscow's attempt to take the Ukrainian capital by land from Belarusian territory.

In September 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine filed an indictment against Chaiko for his role in the offensive on Kyiv.

Chaiko was also one of nine Russian officers sanctioned by the Council of the European Union in March 2026, for his role commanding Russian forces around Kyiv around the time that over 400 Ukrainian civilians were massacred in the city of Bucha, north of Kyiv.

According to an October 2022 investigation by the Associated Press, many of the proven war crimes in Bucha in the last days of the massacre were "clearing" missions personally ordered and signed by Chaiko.

The general had also served as commander of Russia's troop contingent in Syria, both before and after the full-scale invasion.

According to an investigation by Human Rights Watch, Chaiko was directly involved in deadly strikes against civilian targets around Idlib in 2019.

The change of commander comes as Russia's air force, despite its massive advantage in numbers and firepower, has failed for five years to achieve air superiority in Ukraine, whose innovative deep strike and interceptor drone programs have stymied the activity of conventional air power.

read also

The oil spill in Tuapse and the lessons Russia didn’t learn
While the human toll of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine remains its most devastating consequence, another aspect of Russia’s onslaught is often overlooked: Moscow’s war on ecology. Responding to Russia’s growing air attacks against Ukraine, over the past 10 days, Ukrainian forces carried out a multitude of drone strikes targeting an oil refinery in Russia’s port city of Tuapse. Tuapse, on the Black Sea, has served as a primary point for Russia’s oil exports, the proceeds of which are then
The Kyiv IndependentKarol Luczka
UkraineRussiaRussian Air ForceBuchaSyriaBattle of Kyiv
Avatar
Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, May 4
Monday, May 4
Show More

Editors' Picks