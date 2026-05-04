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Austria expels 3 Russian embassy staff members over suspected signals espionage

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by Martin Fornusek
Austria expels 3 Russian embassy staff members over suspected signals espionage
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger attends a joint press conference with her German and Israeli counterparts in Vienna, on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP via Getty Images)

Austria has expelled three staff members of the Russian embassy over suspected signals intelligence activities in the EU country's capital, Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported on May 3.

The move was linked to satellite dishes installed on Russian diplomatic buildings in Vienna, which Austrian intelligence says are used to intercept data from international organizations.

The three Russian officials have left Austria since then. The EU country has already expelled 14 Russian diplomats since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has long been suspected of running large-scale signals intelligence operations in Vienna, a city that hosts numerous international organizations, such as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and U.N. institutions.

"It ​is unacceptable that diplomatic immunity be used to commit espionage," Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said, according to Reuters.

The Russian Embassy in Vienna denounced the move as "outrageous."

"We regard this unfriendly step as purely politically motivated and categorically unacceptable," the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement on social media.

European countries have expelled hundreds of Russian diplomats since the outbreak of the all-out war in Ukraine, often in connection with suspected espionage activities.

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The Kyiv IndependentKarol Luczka
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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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