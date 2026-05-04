National Police raid draft office workers across Ukraine, reveal $2 million in suspected illicit enrichment

Ukraine's National Police has carried out searches of draft office employees across the country, uncovering alleged illegal enrichment amounting to Hr 92 million ($2 million), according to a statement published on May 4.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have stepped up investigations into alleged corruption and irregularities in enlistment offices in 2026, amid growing public criticism, with this case forming part of the wider campaign.

Law enforcement officials conducted 44 searches across 16 regions of Ukraine as part of an investigation into current and former senior draft office employees.

The police also issued more than 150 administrative citations related to corruption over the past few days.

The suspects are believed to have exploited their official positions to obtain illicit income, adding that cases of illicit enrichment and inaccurate asset declarations by officials totaled nearly Hr 92 million ($2 million), the statement read.

One of the heads of the district draft office in Odesa is alleged to have illegally acquired assets worth more than Hr 45 million hryvnias ($1.02 million). Two other suspects allegedly enriched themselves by Hr 10 million ($227,000) and Hr 6.6 million ($150,000), respectively, while working at the draft office during martial law.

The police seized various vehicles, including Tesla cars and motorcycles, as well as documents and cash in both Ukrainian and foreign currencies.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and further steps are being taken to gather evidence to formally charge the individuals involved, the statement read.

"These investigations are aimed not only at exposing individual cases of corruption, but also at systematically ridding the recruitment and social support sectors of abuses," the National Police said.

"The goal is to restore trust in institutions that perform a critically important function for the state in wartime."

A National Police officer seizes a vehicle allegedly purchased by a suspect using funds obtained through illicit enrichment while working at the draft office. (Ukraine's National Police)

Since the introduction of martial law and full-scale mobilization following Russia's invasion, men aged 25 to 60 are eligible for the draft.

Amid Ukraine's ongoing mobilization efforts, draft offices have repeatedly faced accusations of ill-treatment, abuse of authority, corruption, and other violations.

Ukraine's Human Rights Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, received 6,127 complaints in 2025 over possible violations committed by enlistment officers, he said during a parliamentary session on Feb. 9.

Ukrainian officials increasingly warn that mobilization reforms may require difficult and unpopular decisions as the country seeks to sustain its defense against Russia's invasion.