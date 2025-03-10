The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, Russia, Moscow, Diplomacy
Edit post

Russia expels 2 British diplomats, accuses them of espionage

by Martin Fornusek March 10, 2025 11:43 AM 1 min read
A Russian police officer patrols outside the British embassy building in Moscow on September 13, 2024. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia said on March 10 it had stripped the accreditation of two British nationals linked to the U.K. Embassy in Moscow, accusing them of espionage and "subversive" activities and ordering them to leave within two weeks.

The move comes as the latest tit-for-tat move in a diplomatic row between London and Moscow.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed it had "identified signs of intelligence and subversive work" by a second secretary of the British Embassy in Moscow and the spouse of another British diplomat.

The FSB did not provide evidence to support the claims nor revealed further details of the diplomats' alleged activities.

The British Embassy denied the allegations as "completely baseless," independent outlet Meduza reported, citing the Embassy's spokesperson.

The U.K. previously expelled a Russian diplomat in February, while Moscow threw out six U.K. Embassy staff members in September 2024.

Tensions between Russia and the U.K. have been mounting since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and London threw its military and political backing behind Kyiv.

US has ‘just about’ lifted pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine, Trump tells media
When asked whether the U.S. would end the suspension of intelligence sharing, Trump told reporters, “We just about have,” according to Reuters.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

12:36 PM

US officially closes 83% of USAID programs.

The U.S. has officially canceled 83% of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs, with the roughly 1,000 remaining contracts to be administered by the State Department, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 10.
2:47 AM

Ukraine 'may not survive,' Trump says.

"Are you comfortable with that? The fact that you walked away, and Ukraine may not survive?" Fox News correspondent Maria Bartiromo asked the president. "Well, it may not survive anyway," Trump said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.