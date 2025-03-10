Russia expels 2 British diplomats, accuses them of espionage

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia said on March 10 it had stripped the accreditation of two British nationals linked to the U.K. Embassy in Moscow, accusing them of espionage and "subversive" activities and ordering them to leave within two weeks.

The move comes as the latest tit-for-tat move in a diplomatic row between London and Moscow.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed it had "identified signs of intelligence and subversive work" by a second secretary of the British Embassy in Moscow and the spouse of another British diplomat.

The FSB did not provide evidence to support the claims nor revealed further details of the diplomats' alleged activities.

The British Embassy denied the allegations as "completely baseless," independent outlet Meduza reported, citing the Embassy's spokesperson.

The U.K. previously expelled a Russian diplomat in February, while Moscow threw out six U.K. Embassy staff members in September 2024.

Tensions between Russia and the U.K. have been mounting since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and London threw its military and political backing behind Kyiv.