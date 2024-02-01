Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Estonia
Edit post

Russia closes border crossing with Estonia to vehicles

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2024 1:55 PM 1 min read
A view of the border crossing from Estonia into Russia over the Narva River on May 27, 2022. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has closed the border crossing between Ivangorod in Leningrad Oblast and the Estonian city of Narva to vehicles, claiming reconstruction works are being carried out, the Estonian Police and Border Guard (PBGB) reported on Feb. 1.

The closure is not related to any influx of migrants or asylum seekers from the Russian side, the PBGB said, as the decision was taken by Russia.

According to the PBGB, Russia had previously announced that reconstruction works would begin on its side of the border on Feb. 1, preventing vehicles from being able to cross.

"As far as the PBGB is aware, the reconstruction works at the Ivangorod border crossing point will be completed by the end of 2025." Until then, the border crossing will remain open only for pedestrians.

The PBGB said that two other border crossings remain open for vehicles, namely Koidula and Luhamaa, which border on Russia's Pskov Oblast, but advised against travel to Russia as "Russia can make decisions unexpectedly" concerning border closures.

Finland closed all eight checkpoints along its border with Russia until at least Feb. 11 due to an influx of asylum seekers from countries like Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, and Yemen entering Finland via Russia.

Bloomberg: Estonian general says NATO underestimated Russia’s war machine
Martin Herem, the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, said that NATO underestimated Russia’s ability to supply its war in Ukraine, and Russian production of artillery shells is far outstripping European efforts, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 24.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:55 PM

Russia closes border crossing with Estonia to vehicles.

Russia has closed the border crossing between Ivangorod in Leningrad Oblast and the Estonian city of Narva to vehicles, claiming reconstruction works are being carried out, the Estonian Police and Border Guard (PBGB) reported on Feb. 1.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:23 AM

Russia claims 11 drones shot down over multiple regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed 11 drones were shot down over Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh regions overnight on Feb. 1. Russian air defense systems reportedly intercepted eight drones over Belgorod region, two over Voronezh region and one over Kursk region.
4:08 AM

CNN: Zelensky set to dismiss Zaluzhnyi this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly set to dismiss Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi following weeks of speculation of a potential rift between the two leaders, CNN reported on Jan. 31 citing unnamed sources.
1:05 AM

Russian forces hit Kharkiv hospital.

Russian forces targeted the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk region of Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 31 with guided aerial bombs, damaging a civilian hospital, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. No casualties were reported.
12:39 AM

Armenia formally joins ICC.

Armenia formally joined the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Jan. 31, months after ratifying the Court's Rome Statute, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Jan. 31.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.