Russia closes border crossing with Estonia to vehicles.

Russia has closed the border crossing between Ivangorod in Leningrad Oblast and the Estonian city of Narva to vehicles, claiming reconstruction works are being carried out, the Estonian Police and Border Guard (PBGB) reported on Feb. 1.

The closure is not related to any influx of migrants or asylum seekers from the Russian side, the PBGB said, as the decision was taken by Russia.

According to the PBGB, Russia had previously announced that reconstruction works would begin on its side of the border on Feb. 1, preventing vehicles from being able to cross.

"As far as the PBGB is aware, the reconstruction works at the Ivangorod border crossing point will be completed by the end of 2025." Until then, the border crossing will remain open only for pedestrians.

The PBGB said that two other border crossings remain open for vehicles, namely Koidula and Luhamaa, which border on Russia's Pskov Oblast, but advised against travel to Russia as "Russia can make decisions unexpectedly" concerning border closures.

Finland closed all eight checkpoints along its border with Russia until at least Feb. 11 due to an influx of asylum seekers from countries like Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, and Yemen entering Finland via Russia.