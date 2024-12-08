This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, Russian advance
Edit post

Russia claims control of village in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine has not confirmed capture

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn December 8, 2024 3:37 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainians wait to step up on an evacuation train in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 2, 2024. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia claimed control over the village of Beretsky in Donetsk Oblast, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 7.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on Russia's claims, which could not be independently verified.

Berestky is located near Kurakhove, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Donetsk. Kurakhove has seen increasingly heavy assaults in the past months as Russia attempts to encircle the town amid its ongoing push in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry alleged on Dec. 7 that its forces continued their advance in the region and captured Beretsky. The claim comes two days after Ukraine regained control of Novyi Komar, another village in Donetsk Oblast.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced on Nov. 29 that Ukrainian forces stationed near the embattled towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove would be supplied with additional reserves, ammunition, weapons, and military equipment.

The Russian advance continues to gain momentum, despite heavy personnel losses, as Ukraine's military struggles to replenish its ranks.

Ukraine also faces the prospect of decreased U.S. military aid under incoming President Donald Trump.

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to speed up materiel deliveries before Trump takes office. The Pentagon on Dec. 7 announced a new weapons package for Ukraine worth nearly $1 billion.

Once liberated Kupiansk braces for worst as Russian troops approach, and future Western support looks uncertain
Volodymyr paused his Sunday stroll from a shopping center in Kupiansk to take pictures of rubble from a Russian strike that almost killed his wife late last month. “It was broad daylight when they struck,” he said. “Our only luck was that my wife was in the kitchen, so
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:50 PM

US announces $988 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The latest aid package will be pulled through the remaining $2 billion in funding from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) — a Pentagon-led program for supplying arms to Ukraine through contracts with U.S. defense companies.
5:32 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures 17, including 6-year-old boy.

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 6, killing two people and injuring 17, including a six-year-old boy, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. The death toll rose to three on Dec. 7 when rescuers recovered another body from the rubble.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.