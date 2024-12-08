Russia claims control of village in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine has not confirmed capture

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia claimed control over the village of Beretsky in Donetsk Oblast, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 7.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on Russia's claims, which could not be independently verified.

Berestky is located near Kurakhove, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Donetsk. Kurakhove has seen increasingly heavy assaults in the past months as Russia attempts to encircle the town amid its ongoing push in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry alleged on Dec. 7 that its forces continued their advance in the region and captured Beretsky. The claim comes two days after Ukraine regained control of Novyi Komar, another village in Donetsk Oblast.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced on Nov. 29 that Ukrainian forces stationed near the embattled towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove would be supplied with additional reserves, ammunition, weapons, and military equipment.

The Russian advance continues to gain momentum, despite heavy personnel losses, as Ukraine's military struggles to replenish its ranks.

Ukraine also faces the prospect of decreased U.S. military aid under incoming President Donald Trump.

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to speed up materiel deliveries before Trump takes office. The Pentagon on Dec. 7 announced a new weapons package for Ukraine worth nearly $1 billion.