US announces $988 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The United States will deliver a $988 million military package to Ukraine, the Pentagon announced on Dec. 7.

The latest aid package comes as the Biden administration rushes to deliver the remaining approximately $5 billion in military aid to Ukraine ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, amid concerns that a future Trump administration would halt weapons shipments before they reach Kyiv.

Two administration officials told Politico on Nov. 6 that the White House plans to expedite the weapons delivery ahead of the January inauguration, as Trump has previously said he would cease military aid to Ukraine unless it agrees to hold peace negotiations with Russia.

The aid package includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), as well as new drone deliveries.

"This package also includes support for maintenance and repair programs to help Ukraine reconstitute its forces and build and sustain combat power," the Pentagon said in a statement. The equipment and spare parts it provides will be used to maintain and repair artillery systems, tanks, and armored vehicles.

The latest aid package will be pulled through the remaining $2 billion in funding from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative — a Pentagon-led program for supplying arms to Ukraine through contracts with U.S. defense companies.

The moves marks a change as to how the Biden administration has recently delivered its weaponry to Ukraine. In recent months, U.S. President Joe Biden has heavily relied on Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which allows the U.S. to transfer weapons from existing stockpiles to allies in urgent situations.

Previous PDA announcements have typically ranged between $125 million and $250 million. With an estimated $4 billion to $5 billion in PDA funding still authorized by Congress, Biden is expected to allocate more aid to Ukraine before Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

The U.S. announced its last $725 million weapons package to Ukraine on Dec. 2, which includes Stinger missiles, HIMARS, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, drones, and landmines, among other equipment.

Anxiety over the possible withdrawal of U.S. aid comes as Ukraine braces itself for another grueling winter of Russian infrastructure attacks. Meanwhile, North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia to aid Moscow's full-scale invasion.








